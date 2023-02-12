Welcome to GPFans

Ricciardo facing Red Bull 'beast' as Verstappen in first spin of 2023 - GPFans F1 Recap

Ricciardo facing Red Bull 'beast' as Verstappen in first spin of 2023 - GPFans F1 Recap

Ricciardo facing Red Bull 'beast' as Verstappen in first spin of 2023 - GPFans F1 Recap

Ricciardo facing Red Bull 'beast' as Verstappen in first spin of 2023 - GPFans F1 Recap

Daniel Ricciardo believes Red Bull has turned into "a beast" since his initial departure.Read more here...

Verstappen delivers 'first impressions' verdict on RB19

Max Verstappen is in confident mood after getting behind the wheel of Red Bull Racing’s RB19 for the first time. Read more here...

Williams reject 'Haas model' future

Williams head of vehicle performance Dave Robson has dismissed the possibility of following 'a Haas team model'. Read more here...

Massa: Leclerc 'knows how to win' and is title contender

With the new Formula 1 season less than a month away, predictions as to who will reign supreme come November have been flying in. Read more here...

RANKED: Lewis Hamilton's decade with Mercedes

TV presenter Jeremy Clarkson famously compared Lewis Hamilton’s move from McLaren to Mercedes to moving from Manchester United to West Ham. How wrong could he have been? Having completed his 10th year with the Brackley-based outfit, GPFans ranks each of those campaigns! Read more here...

