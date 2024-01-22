F1 News Today: Hamilton gets major boost as Verstappen suffers nightmare incident

Red Bull's Helmut Marko appears to be eyeing Lewis Hamilton as the prime adversary to Max Verstappen in the upcoming F1 season.

Verstappen suffers nightmare incident during major endurance race

Max Verstappen suffered a nightmare incident midway through the sim version of the Daytona 24-hour endurance event as he prepares for the 2024 F1 season.

New Haas boss believes driver will benefit from 'improved' car

Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu believes that the team’s new car will better suit Kevin Magnussen and his driving style compared to its predecessor.

F1 star reacts hilariously to bizarre new team name

Valtteri Bottas has offered a hilarious reaction to his team’s new branding for the 2024 season.

McLaren boss reveals Norris championship-winning goal

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has said that 'resources will not hold the team back' when discussing a new contract with 'hot property' Lando Norris.

