Ferrari driver academy member Maya Weug has officially joined Italian team PREMA Racing for the 2024 F1 Academy campaign.

Inaugural winner of the FIA Girls on Track – Rising Stars programme, Weug, born in Spain, also holds Dutch and Belgian nationalities.

At 19 years of age, Weug joined the Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine grid and claimed multiple top 10 finishes to compliment a rookie win in 2023.

She now finalises PREMA Racing's trio of drivers for the 2024 all-female series, something that the teenager was incredibly eager to be a part of.

Marta Garcia won the inaugural season of the F1 Academy series

Ferrari announce new signing Weug

“I’m super excited to get back on track this season," Weug said.

"I’m sure it will be a great season working together with such a prestigious team as PREMA in the second year of an interesting category like F1 Academy.

“It is a great honour to represent Ferrari again this season and I can’t wait to continue the hard work with the Academy and PREMA to prepare the season the best way possible!”

“We deeply respected Maya as a competitor, and we were always impressed by her potential and achievements," added PREMA Racing team principal Rene Rosin.

"We are really delighted to finally get her on board for the second season of F1 Academy, and we think we will do a great job together.

“Our line-up is really promising, with three outstanding racers and the support of three great Formula 1 teams.

"We are proud of the trust we received and cannot wait for the season to start."

