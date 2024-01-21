Shock Hamilton REPLACEMENT tipped as Mercedes chief admits W15 fear - GPFans F1 Recap

Mercedes are looking to overcome the setbacks of the previous season with significant revisions to its W15 F1 car.

F1 pundit tips surprise driver to replace Hamilton

F1 journalist and former team manager Peter Windsor has made a surprising suggestion that Charles Leclerc could replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes if he decides to retire from F1.

Football star invites Horner and F1 rival to be special guests at match

Coventry City midfielder Tatsuhiro Sakamoto has invited new Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu, and Red Bull boss Christian Horner, to go and watch a Coventry City match at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

UK's fastest man backs Drive to Survive effect

Britain’s fastest man Zharnel Hughes has backed Netflix’s Drive to Survive as a roadmap for the upcoming track and field documentary to increase interest in the sport.

Schumacher in damning assessment of Ferrari F1 stars

Former Formula 1 race winner Ralf Schumacher has criticised both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz's 'silly mistakes' in 2023.

