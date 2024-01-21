Mercedes F1 chief admits FEAR after ‘spiteful’ development

Mercedes are looking to overcome the setbacks of the previous season with significant revisions to its W15 F1 car.

Initial assessments from technical director James Allison suggest a promising start, particularly in addressing the handling issues plaguing the rear end of the car in 2023.

While maintaining a cautious approach, Allison expressed a mix of excitement and fear, stressing the team's commitment to tackling challenges head-on and making strides against fierce rivals Red Bull.

James Allison says Mercedes are hoping for a more 'friendly' F1 car this coming season

Lewis Hamilton regularly criticised the handling of the W14

Silver Arrows quietly confident

The team's revamped W15 aims to position itself as a strong contender in the upcoming season.

“It's impossible at this time of year to be anything other than apprehensive, coupled with excited, coupled with frightened," Allison told Motorsport.com.

“Those are always the emotions that you feel, and I would imagine that even in Red Bull, after a year of such good performance, they will not be sleeping easy in their beds either because no one knows what everyone else will deliver.

“However, what we do have some hope for is that some of the more spiteful characteristics of the rear end of our car will be a bit more friendly to us, and the handling of the car a happier thing.

“That's all in simulation, but nevertheless we’ve got reasonable grounds to believe that we've made some gain there.”

