Sam Cook

Tuesday 9 January 2024 09:57

Red Bull's technical director Pierre Wache has said that the FIA cannot continue to 'put patch on patch on patch' by trying to improve the concept of 2026 cars.

A whole host of new regulations will be implemented into Formula 1 ahead of the 2026 season, with the aim being to improve racing while minimising the impact that the sport has on the environment.

Initial testing of the new cars have suggested that they will be uncomfortable to drive, with the 'nimble car concept' introducing alterations that notably include an increased reliance on active aerodynamics.

This technology will allow certain parts of the car's shape to dynamically adjust based on prevailing conditions, something that three-time world champion Max Verstappen has recently been rather apprehensive about.

A new car concept will be released in 2026

World champion Max Verstappen has not been too positive about the initial testing of the 2026 cars

Pierre Wache believes there are a number of problems that need to be sorted by Formula 1

2026 problems for F1

There are concerns that the first season of the new regulations may feature so-called 'Frankenstein cars', in that they will be a little scrambled together with no apparent formula.

Now, Wache has said that F1 must address issues properly, in order to avoid papering over cracks in the new car concepts.

"The speed is going down and the feeling is not so nice," he told Motorsport.com.

"The FIA works with the teams on how this energy will be deployed to make it less annoying for the driver and to have a better speed profile throughout the lap.

"Plus, they also work on the car characteristics to have less drag and less downforce. By having less downforce, you recover more energy because you spend more time in the corners and in the braking zones, and then you spend less time on straights.

"You cannot put patch on patch on patch to achieve something," he continued.

"You have to look at the problem with a bigger view and say, 'How do I sort this out and how do I solve my problem? What car characteristic do I need to achieve something?'

"If you need a patch to solve some things, you can still do that afterwards. But you don't start with a patch first. Otherwise, it never works."

