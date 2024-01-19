New Haas F1 boss admits he’s nothing like Guenther Steiner

Haas' new team principal, Ayao Komatsu, has admitted that he is a 'very different character' to the outgoing F1 boss Guenther Steiner.

Komatsu will take charge of Haas for the 2024 season after the shock decision was made that Steiner's services were no longer required.

The charismatic 58-year-old was a much loved figure in the paddock and by fans, with some questioning what life will be like in F1 without him.

Despite their poor performances on track, Komatsu will know he has big shoes to fill regarding the character and personality that Steiner leaves behind.

Haas F1 team principal, Ayao Komatsu

Guenther Steiner departed as Haas F1 team principal after 10 years at the team

Yet the 47-year-old has made it clear that he is not trying to replace the outgoing Steiner, as he looks to forge his own path as their new team principal.

Komatsu: I am not trying to replace Steiner

“Of course, I’m not trying to be Guenther Steiner!” he told F1.com. “He’s a very different person.

"We got on, honestly, really, really well. We respect each other, we respect each other’s positions and job roles during work and off work as well.

"We used to go to dinner quite a lot as well over a race weekend – again, not to talk about work but because we got on pretty well. But I’m not here to replace Guenther Steiner as a character.

Haas F1 team owner, Gene Haas

“He’s a very different character, as you know, and he has got very different strengths and weaknesses to me.

"I’m not trying to be someone else and Gene knows that and if Gene wanted a Guenther Steiner replacement in that way, he would have appointed somebody else.

"So I understand that Gene wants something different and I will try to be the best version of myself rather than trying to be somebody else.”

