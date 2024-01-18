F1 News Today: Verstappen suffers on racing return as SHOCK F1 seat offer revealed

Dan Ripley

Thursday 18 January 2024 05:57

Max Verstappen's return to racing for 2024 didn't quite go as planned after the three-time Formula 1 world champion finished way down the order.

➡️ READ MORE

Former F1 star reveals shock at Red Bull seat offer

A former Red Bull star has revealed the details behind his surprise call-up to the senior team.

➡️ READ MORE

Ricciardo old F1 ally set to link back up in 2024

Daniel Ricciardo is set to be given a huge boost heading into the 2024 season with the pending arrival of a familiar face at AlphaTauri.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 team owner 'embarrassed' after receiving help from rival outfit

The owner has revealed his embarrassment at their inability to compete further up the grid despite the 'help' they receive.

➡️ READ MORE

New rumours emerge over seismic change to F1 calendar

One long threatened grand prix track could now be facing an uncertain future in the sport.

➡️ READ MORE