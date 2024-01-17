F1 News Today: Hamilton makes surprise Mercedes snub as F1 team reveal NEW 2024 look

Dan Ripley

Wednesday 17 January 2024 05:57

Lewis Hamilton has revealed his favourite F1 car in history but it's one not powered by his current employers at Mercedes.

➡️ READ MORE

McLaren reveal NEW F1 livery for 2024 season

McLaren F1 team have announced the start of a new era they have labelled as 'Whatever it Takes', after revealing their new livery for the upcoming F1 season.

➡️ READ MORE

Wolff reveals key F1 area Mercedes can make gains

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has explained how his team will start to interpret a key F1 feature in a 'very different' way heading into 2024.

➡️ READ MORE

Team chief takes brutal parting shot at F1 rival

Williams' new chief technical officer, Pat Fry, has expressed his delight at being able to do 'all the right things' after he opened up on the 'restrictions' that were in place at his former team, F1 rivals Alpine.

➡️ READ MORE

Mercedes give Russell NEW look after F1 rivals inspiration

George Russell has once more been at the mercy of Mercedes' social media ideas, after his team decided to give him a dramatic 1970s makeover.

➡️ READ MORE