Hamilton snubs Mercedes in surprise 'favourite F1 car' decision

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton has said that Ayrton Senna's MP4/4 McLaren is his favourite Formula 1 car that he's ever been able to drive.

The seven-time world champion drove with McLaren earlier in his career, as well as winning six of his seven world championship titles with his current Mercedes team.

However, none of the cars from his McLaren or Mercedes days have had a patch on a special experience that the Brit had in 2012, as part of BBC's Top Gear show.

Hamilton was able to drive his idol Senna's 1988 challenger, the car in which the Brazilian won his first world championship title.

Lewis Hamilton has spent his whole F1 career at either McLaren or Mercedes

Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost played out an almighty world championship battle in 1988

Ayrton Senna won the 1988 world championship title, his first of three

Hamilton drives idol's car

The 39-year-old F1 legend has now revealed that the MP4/4 is his favourite car that he has been able to take for a spin.

”Probably my favourite one was driving Ayrton Senna's MP4/4," he told Mercedes' YouTube channel.

The car is iconic for many reasons, not least because it played host to a terrific championship battle between Senna and French team-mate Alain Prost.

Senna got the better of Prost by just three points, and the pair won 15 out of a possible 16 races that season, a percentage that has only been beaten by Red Bull in 2023.

