Team chief takes brutal parting shot at F1 rival

Williams' new chief technical officer, Pat Fry, has expressed his delight at being able to do 'all the right things' after he opened up on the 'restrictions' that were in place at his former team, F1 rivals Alpine.

Fry joined Williams in November as their chief technical officer, having left Alpine earlier in the season.

The former Ferrari and McLaren man will play a pivotal role in the team's long-term goals, working out the needs of each technical department for the foreseeable future.

And the 59-year-old believes that his new team's desire to do things the right way is something that he is excited to be able to do at Williams, now he is no longer by restrictions that were in place at Alpine.

Fry: Williams F1 want to do the right thing

“You need patience,” he told the official F1 site. “People have six month notice periods, some are a year. I think the project we have here is really exciting. It’s a case of trying to inspire other people to join that project.

“Things that were restricting us at Alpine are not a problem here. The board are behind us. They want to invest. They want to do all the right things. So the opportunity is there.

"We will make another step next year, but my eye is on the longer term things.

“We need a three or five-year vision. So for the right people, we are going wait a year or year and half or whatever, but it’s all about getting key people in the right places and changing the mindset we have as a company.”

