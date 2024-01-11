Albon shares painful-looking snap from F1 pre-season training

Matthew Hobkinson

Thursday 11 January 2024 14:57

Willams star Alex Albon has shared a rather painful-looking picture of his neck exercise routine as he gears up for the 2024 Formula 1 season.

Albon led Williams to a P7 finish in the constructors' standings – their best in six years – as they ended 2023 on a high.

The 27-year-old scored all but one of the 28 points that Williams amassed last year, out-qualifying rookie team-mate Logan Sargeant every single weekend in the process.

READ MORE: Haas F1 reveal key reason for Komatsu replacing Steiner as team principal

Under the new leadership of James Vowles, Albon and Williams will be hoping to keep their momentum as they head into 2024 looking to challenge further up the grid.

Alex Albon thoroughly impressed for Williams during the 2023 season

The Canadian Grand Prix would be one of two P7 finishes for Albon

Williams have gone from strength to strength under team principal James Vowles

Albon's F1 preparations

And the hard yards for that feat start well before pre-season testing takes place in Bahrain in March, with plenty of physical preparation already underway.

One of the most important muscles for drivers is that of their neck, needing it to be strong enough to withstand the incredible gravitational forces as they take on high-speed corners.

And Albon recently posted a behind the scenes picture of his neck workout on social media, with the F1 star looking rather uncomfortable as his trainer put him through his paces – alongside the caption: "Hanging on in there."

Hanging on in there 🫠 pic.twitter.com/RjjojlvSFI — Alex Albon (@alex_albon) January 9, 2024

Albon will no doubt be hoping that the hard work will all be worth it come lights out in Bahrain, with the grand prix weekend getting underway in less than 50 days.

READ MORE: F1 team announce shock departure of LEGEND ahead of 2024 season