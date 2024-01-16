F1 star 'feeling the heat' as contract comes to an end

Cal Gaunt

Tuesday 16 January 2024 13:57

As the whirlwind of developments continues at Haas, Kevin Magnussen faces uncertainties as he enters the final year of his contract.

With the F1 driver market expected to intensify this season, Magnussen, along with Nico Hulkenberg, is under the spotlight.

And according to The Race, they that the 31-year-old may be driving to secure his F1 career this coming season.

The departure of Guenther Steiner, the former team principal, opens the door for new strategies under Ayao Komatsu, potentially adding more pressure on Magnussen, especially after being outperformed by Hulkenberg last season.

Oliver Bearman impressed as Haas reserve in 2023 and could be a contender for Magnussen's seat

Kevin Magnussen may have to improve next season to be retained beyond the end of his contract

Bearman impressive

“That’s going to put plenty of pressure on a number of drivers in the final year of their contract – not least Steiner’s two drivers Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg," the report claimed.

“Magnussen in particular will be feeling the heat having had a highly-challenging 2023 in which Hulkenberg usurped him as Haas’s spearhead driver.

“Ferrari junior Ollie Bearman impressed the team during his two FP1 outings last year and Steiner’s young driver prediction could be interpreted as a target for Bearman in his second F2 season and a hurry-up for Magnussen.”

