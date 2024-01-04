Matthew Hobkinson

Thursday 4 January 2024 10:57

Haas F1 team principal Guenther Steiner has predicted that up to five drivers could be replaced on the current grid at the end of the 2024 season.

Silly season has been somewhat understated this year as every team has opted to stick with the same drivers that they ended 2023 with.

The last seat to be confirmed was that of F1 rookie Logan Sargeant – at Williams – with James Vowles deciding to stick with youth as he prepares for his second season in charge of the Grove-based outfit.

And Steiner believes that his rival team principal could be on to something, as the Haas boss predicted that a shift towards younger talent on the grid could well be on the cards.

Logan Sargeant has kept his seat with Williams for the 2024 season

Guenther Steiner is predicting a shift towards a focus on youth in F1

Steiner: Prepare for F1 grid shake-up

“I think there’s a lot of potential at the end of 2024, focusing on ’25, I think there’s a big opportunity for young drivers to come in,” Steiner told Sky Sports.

“Because some of them, the drivers who are there now or will be at the end of ’24, maybe stop doing it.

“Some of them will have not performed, nobody will pick them up. Some, I see a better opportunity in taking a risk with a young driver than keeping somebody who didn’t perform.”

“Everybody was scared about rookies. [Oscar Piastri] came in and was good straight away,” Steiner added.

Oscar Piastri shone during his rookie season in F1

“We now see these things and say ‘Okay, it worked with Piastri – why would it not work with somebody else? You have some history there now.’

“So it could be that, in ’25 with no changes for ’24, all of a sudden we have got three, four, or five new guys… I think that could happen.”

