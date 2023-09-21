F1 pundit backs Lawson to move AWAY from Red Bull stable

Luis Raya

Thursday 21 September 2023 20:57

Sky pundit Karun Chandhok has suggested that Liam Lawson would be a good option to replace Logan Sargeant at Williams following the American's struggles.

The New Zealander, who made his debut with AlphaTauri at the Dutch Grand Prix following Daniel Ricciardo's accident, is leaving a very positive impression, and in Singapore, he secured his first points by finishing in ninth place.

While Williams star Alexander Albon is having a strong season, with 21 points so far, Sargeant is struggling to adapt to the car, and despite making a Q3 appearance at Zandvoort, he has yet to score any points.

Prior to the race in Singapore, Chandhok commented on why Lawson could be the perfect signing for Williams.

“If I was Williams, I would definitely be looking at Liam Lawson," said Chandhok to Sky Sports F1. "You’ve got to have the conversation, haven’t you?

"Albon’s out-qualified Sargeant on every occasion, he has scored all the points so far for Williams.

"If you are Williams, you should be shopping around and Liam Lawson has put himself on the market in a very good way."

READ MORE: F1 2023 drivers' championship standings after the Singapore Grand Prix

What are Lawson's options?

Lawson was thrown into the deep at the Dutch Grand Prix after filling for the injured Daniel Ricciardo

While a move to Williams would be a plausible option, there are rumours that Lawson could be paired up with fellow Australasian, Daniel Ricciardo at AlphaTauri.

Yuki Tsunoda's poor performances this year, combined with the strong showings of the Lawson, who already has nearly as many points as the Japanese driver, makes it possible that Helmut Marko would greenlight this driver change.

As of now, the seats at Williams and AlphaTauri would be the only options for Lawson if he wants a spot on the grid in 2024, as the rest of the teams have already confirmed their driver line-ups for the upcoming season.

If Lawson doesn't make the jump to the grid, it's highly likely that he would remain as a reserve driver for Red Bull's 'B team'.

READ MORE: Ted Kravitz offers UPDATE on Daniel Ricciardo injury