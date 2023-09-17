Chris Deeley

Sunday 17 September 2023

Max Verstappen managed to extend his lead over Sergio Perez in the Formula 1 drivers' championship this weekend, despite finishing just fifth at the Singapore Grand Prix.

Verstappen and Perez remain comfortable in first and second, but the third step on the season podium has a new occupant for the very first time since the first race of the season.

Lewis Hamilton's third place finish, gifted to him by his team-mate George Russell's crash in the closing stages, puts him 10 points ahead of Fernando Alonso – who failed to pick up a single point to cap a miserable weekend for Aston Martin.

Let's look at how that race impacted the championship standings.

F1 drivers' standings after the 2023 Singapore Grand Prix

1. Max Verstappen | Red Bull | 374 points

2. Sergio Perez | Red Bull | 223

3. Lewis Hamilton | Mercedes | 180

4. Fernando Alonso | Aston Martin | 170

5. Carlos Sainz | Ferrari | 142

6. Charles Leclerc | Ferrari | 123

7. George Russell | Mercedes | 109

8. Lando Norris | McLaren | 97

9. Lance Stroll | Aston Martin | 47

10. Pierre Gasly | Alpine | 45

11. Oscar Piastri | McLaren | 42

12. Esteban Ocon | Alpine | 36

13. Alex Albon | Williams | 21

14. Nico Hulkenberg | Haas | 9

15. Valtteri Bottas | Alfa Romeo | 6

16. Zhou Guanyu | Alfa Romeo | 4

17. Yuki Tsunoda | AlphaTauri | 3

18. Kevin Magnussen | Haas | 3

19. Liam Lawson | AlphaTauri | 2

F1 Constructors' Standings after the Singapore Grand Prix

1. Red Bull | 597

2. Mercedes | 289

3. Ferrari | 265

4. Aston Martin | 217

5. McLaren | 139

6. Alpine | 81

7. Williams | 21

8. Haas | 12

9. Alfa Romeo | 10

10. AlphaTauri | 5

