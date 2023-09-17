F1 drivers' standings after Verstappen MISERY at Singapore Grand Prix
F1 drivers' standings after Verstappen MISERY at Singapore Grand Prix
Max Verstappen managed to extend his lead over Sergio Perez in the Formula 1 drivers' championship this weekend, despite finishing just fifth at the Singapore Grand Prix.
Verstappen and Perez remain comfortable in first and second, but the third step on the season podium has a new occupant for the very first time since the first race of the season.
Lewis Hamilton's third place finish, gifted to him by his team-mate George Russell's crash in the closing stages, puts him 10 points ahead of Fernando Alonso – who failed to pick up a single point to cap a miserable weekend for Aston Martin.
Let's look at how that race impacted the championship standings.
F1 drivers' standings after the 2023 Singapore Grand Prix
1. Max Verstappen | Red Bull | 374 points
2. Sergio Perez | Red Bull | 223
3. Lewis Hamilton | Mercedes | 180
4. Fernando Alonso | Aston Martin | 170
5. Carlos Sainz | Ferrari | 142
6. Charles Leclerc | Ferrari | 123
7. George Russell | Mercedes | 109
8. Lando Norris | McLaren | 97
9. Lance Stroll | Aston Martin | 47
10. Pierre Gasly | Alpine | 45
11. Oscar Piastri | McLaren | 42
12. Esteban Ocon | Alpine | 36
13. Alex Albon | Williams | 21
14. Nico Hulkenberg | Haas | 9
15. Valtteri Bottas | Alfa Romeo | 6
16. Zhou Guanyu | Alfa Romeo | 4
17. Yuki Tsunoda | AlphaTauri | 3
18. Kevin Magnussen | Haas | 3
19. Liam Lawson | AlphaTauri | 2
F1 Constructors' Standings after the Singapore Grand Prix
1. Red Bull | 597
2. Mercedes | 289
3. Ferrari | 265
4. Aston Martin | 217
5. McLaren | 139
6. Alpine | 81
7. Williams | 21
8. Haas | 12
9. Alfa Romeo | 10
10. AlphaTauri | 5
