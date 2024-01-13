Former F1 star teases sensational return after Marko revelation

Dan Ripley

Saturday 13 January 2024 11:57

Former Formula 1 star Daniil Kvyat claims he is still open to a return to the pinnacle of motor racing despite not racing there for three years.

The Russian had a peculiar career in the sport, starting at Toro Rosso before being promoted to the Red Bull team to race alongside Daniel Ricciardo in 2015 after just one year.

Kvyat even defeated the Australian in their one full season together, and developed promise at the start of the 2016 campaign after taking a podium at the Chinese Grand Prix - where he endured a furious spat with Sebastian Vettel.

One race later at Sochi though and a clumsy race that saw him finish in 15th at his home grand prix resulted in him being brutally axed.

Red Bull though were keen on promoting Max Verstappen as quickly as possible, and he would win on his debut at the Spanish Grand Prix with Kvyat swapped to go to Toro Rosso again. The rest is history.

Daniil Kvyat has not raced in Formula 1 since the 2020 season

Daniil Kvyat stands on the podium with race winner Max Verstappen at the 2019 German Grand Prix

Daniil Kvyat insists he still has a positive relationship with Helmut Marko

Red Bull return?

Kvayt though insists he bears no grudge with the decision makers at Red Bull including Helmut Marko and Franz Tost, and that he would not rule out competing in F1 again should the chance arise.

“I keep in touch with Helmut from time to time,” Kvyat told F1.

“I also recently spoke with Franz and I’ll try to go skiing with him now that he’s retiring. But I’ll always keep an eye on F1.

"In the end, whatever I drive, you can see that there’s a bit of an F1 style. The easiest thing for me is to jump back in an F1 car and take it to the limit again.

"I mean now, if I had to ever come back to F1, it’s more like a Hollywood or Netflix scenario! But why not?”

