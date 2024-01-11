Steiner hints cost cap behind dramatic F1 team change

Dan Ripley

Thursday 11 January 2024 11:57

Former Haas boss Guenther Steiner insists that the significance of the cost cap rules in Formula 1 have had huge implications on teams.

Steiner was shockingly dismissed from his role at the American outfit on Wednesday following 10 years at the helm, and has been replaced by Ayao Komatsu.

Cost cap opens up possibilities

Steiner though previously suggested that the cost cap rules in F1 were evidence of how quickly a team can turn around their fortunes, referring to McLaren's 2023 transformation from also rans near the back of the grid to their rapid progress in becoming lead challengers to Red Bull.

“When you look at, for example, McLaren and where they were at the beginning of the 2023 season – nowhere – and where they ended up being the challenger to Red Bull is quite amazing what is doable," Steiner told Speedcafe.

“I'm not saying that they're going to do the same thing, but it just to put that in perspective, a lot is possible with the cost cap.

“You need to do a good job. It's not all about money anymore. Look at AlphaTauri in the last five, six races, they came up strong and caught up very quickly and ended up in P8.

“I don't want to see always the negative [with the cost cap] I want to see the positive, we have to use it and just go do a good job and that is what we will try to do.”

