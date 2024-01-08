F1 News Today: Ricciardo on Red Bull radar as Verstappen temptation revealed
Red Bull are said to have Daniel Ricciardo at the very 'top' of their wishlist should Sergio Perez depart any time soon.
Verstappen tempted by potential legendary drive
Three-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has revealed that he would 'definitely like to try' a variety of different motorsport series, including the 24 Hours of Le Mans race.
Horner takes pop at Wolff with Sir Alex Ferguson comparison
Christian Horner has suggested that the idea of him missing a Formula 1 race would be like football legend Sir Alex Ferguson missing a match.
Mercedes can give Hamilton the perfect birthday present
"I don't want a lot for
Christmas my birthday," Hamilton gingerly types into the Mercedes WhatsApp group.
Former F1 star claims being ‘faster’ than Schumacher amid bitter exit
Nikita Mazepin has said that he is attempting to stay fit in case any more opportunities in Formula 1 should arise, after insisting he had the pace to succeed.
