Mercedes can give Hamilton the perfect birthday present

Matthew Hobkinson

Sunday 7 January 2024 09:57

"I don't want a lot for Christmas my birthday," Hamilton gingerly types into the Mercedes WhatsApp group.

"I just want you for my own to make a half-decent car. Thx x."

Admittedly we cannot confirm whether these messages were sent – or even the existence of a Mercedes WhatsApp group – but we're probably not far off.

The fact is that as Hamilton turns 39, he is no spring chicken anymore and time is slipping away from him if he is ever to attain that elusive record eighth-world title.

READ MORE: Verstappen supports Hamilton and Mercedes in plea for major F1 rule change

Fernando Alonso is showing us that age really is just a number, but for someone who didn't even think they would be racing into their 40s, Hamilton must be getting anxious over whether Mercedes can give him one last hurrah before the curtain does eventually come down.

We know that, for now, he isn't going anywhere, as both he and George Russell signed a two-year deal that locks them in until the end of the 2025 season.

Lewis Hamilton (L) and George Russell (R) are locked in with Mercedes until the end of the 2025 season

All change on the way

The year after that deal ends will see a major change to the sport's rules and regulations, with Mercedes likely seeing this as their best chance to put a stop to Red Bull's dominance as the energy drink company will see if their own engine can indeed give them wings.

But Hamilton, who last stood on the top step of the podium at the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, might well be getting impatient with a team that was once so ferocious in their pursuit of victory.

The truth is the Silver Arrows now look toothless compared to Red Bull, with teams knowing that unless he made a mistake of some sort, Max Verstappen would go on to win again.

Max Verstappen won 19 out of a possible 22 races last year

Looking back to the 2021 Abu Dhabi finale – don't panic, we are not going down that road – Hamilton would have scoffed if someone told him he were not to win another race until...well, that's just it.

Where is the Mercedes innovation?

Mercedes have a mountain to climb during this winter break if they are to claw back ground to Red Bull. Yes they finished P2 in the constructors' championship – but their points tally of 409 was less than half of what Christian Horner's team amassed.

From a team that used to be at the forefront of design – remember DAS? – they now appear to be a shadow of their former selves.

Admittedly the 'zeropod' concept could have been a genius gamble, but sadly for the team it saw them fall even further behind.

And let's not mention porpoising again shall we.

Lewis Hamilton will be glad to see the back of the W14

So, as Mercedes slowly gear up for pre-season testing in Bahrain, Hamilton will be hoping that the team he knows are capable of producing feats of brilliance will once again come up with some magic behind closed factory doors.

Hamilton might only want one thing for his birthday – the question is whether Toto Wolff and Mercedes will be able to get it.

"Are you sure don't just want an iPhone instead, Lewis?"

Not now, Toto. Not now.

READ MORE: F1 2024 car launches: Dates, times and how to watch live