F1 team have Ricciardo 'top' of wishlist in potential move

Cal Gaunt

Sunday 7 January 2024 21:57

Red Bull are said to have Daniel Ricciardo at the very 'top' of their wishlist should Sergio Perez depart any time soon.

Perez's seat has been the subject of intense scrutiny for some time now, and, should his poor form return in 2024, it's believed the team will act decisively.

That would open up the opportunity for someone to step in alongside three-time world champion Max Verstappen - and according to F1 journalist Lawrence Barretto, Ricciardo would be the absolute favourite to do so.

Daniel Ricciardo is apparently first choice to replace Sergio Perez at Red Bull

Sergio Perez was under almost constant pressure at Red Bull in 2023

A 'good headache' for Red Bull

In a piece on the official Formula 1 website, Barretto insisted it will likely come down to whether the Australian, who spent five seasons with the team between 2014 and 2018, can recapture his very best form next season.

“As it stands, it is believed Ricciardo tops senior management’s list of suitable replacements," he wrote.

"The Australian will need to get back to his very best this year, and with many insiders feeling his AlphaTauri team will make a big step forward this year in terms of competitiveness, there’s a strong chance he’ll deliver.

“That’ll give Red Bull a good kind of headache, as a 2018-spec Ricciardo might be too strong an option to turn down.”

