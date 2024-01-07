Hamilton given excellent news over W15 development as claims made over Schumacher to Red Bull - GPFans F1 Recap
Hamilton given excellent news over W15 development as claims made over Schumacher to Red Bull - GPFans F1 Recap
New Mercedes technical director James Allison has ripped up his predecessor's concepts, providing the Brackley-based team with a car more suited to Lewis Hamilton's requests.
Ecclestone claims Schumacher should have joined Red Bull
Former Formula 1 CEO Bernie Ecclestone has revealed he would have loved to have seen Mick Schumacher given a chance to race at Red Bull.
Son of F1 legend will race with iconic title winning livery
The son of Niki Lauda will get the opportunity to race in the same iconic colours as his father's last championship-winning Formula 1 car.
F1 fan favourite reveals 'plans' behind sudden Red Bull exit
Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has said that a disagreement with Red Bull led to his exit from the team back in 2008.
Red Bull confirm incredible admission over RB21 plans
Red Bull have made a surprising statement about the car that they hope can continue their domination in Formula 1.
