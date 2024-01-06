Red Bull confirm incredible admission over RB21 plans

close global

F1 News

Red Bull have made a surprising statement about the car that they hope can continue their domination in Formula 1.

Performance engineer Ben Waterhouse has said that the world champions have already started to think about their 2025 car, likely to be named the RB21, and that their RB20 for next season is 'at least six months old'.

During the Milton Keynes-based outfit's remarkable, record-breaking 2023 season, team principal Christian Horner revealed that the team had already switched their attentions to 2024.

Red Bull will be hopeful that this was the reason for their rivals starting to catch up with them at the end of 2023, with McLaren showing some impressive pace.

After what Horner recently described as 'the most successful car in F1 history', the team are looking to follow up the RB19 with another car capable of maintaining a large gap to the likes of McLaren, Mercedes and Ferrari.

Red Bull sealed a world championship double in 2023
Max Verstappen claimed 19 race victories in 2023, including 10 in a row
Red Bull's RB19 will go down in history

Red Bull's new challenger

Now, Waterhouse has revealed quite a startling admission about the team's 2024 car.

“The RB20 is a car that is at least six months old," he said in quotes reported by Formula Passion.

"And we are already starting to move our attention on the RB21, even if the season has not yet started."

