Son of F1 legend will race with iconic title winning livery

The son of Niki Lauda will get the opportunity to race in the same iconic colours as his father's last championship-winning Formula 1 car.

Lukas Lauda, son of the Austrian racing legend and three-time world champion, will race in the Dakar Rally for the first time in 2024, driving for the South Racing Team when it gets underway this month.

That particular team have decided to offer the 32-year-old a special livery, which will look very similar to that of Lauda's 1984 McLaren, in which the Austrian was able to claim five race victories and snatch the title from team-mate Alain Prost by half a point.

It was one of the most memorable F1 seasons of all time, and McLaren's legendary duo managed to claim 12 of the 16 race wins in that season making it one of the most successful cars ever in the team's illustrious history.

Niki Lauda won three world championships in Formula 1

Alain Prost and Niki Lauda drove the MP4/2, and an almighty title battle ensued

Niki Lauda died in 2019, after working with the Mercedes team for many years

Lauda's Dakar beginnings

The 2024 Dakar Rally will take place between January 5-January 19 in Saudi Arabia, and Lauda is looking forward to getting started.

“It's a dream come true to be here,” he told Formule1.NL.

“I have always had a passion for off-road racing and I didn't want to miss this opportunity.

“I'm here to learn and enjoy,” he continued.

“It is a very tough event, so I mainly hope to reach the finish. But of course I also want to perform as well as possible and honour my father in this way.

“In 2022, Heinz Kinigadner invited me to Tunisia to test a Can-Am and I absolutely loved it. I bought a second-hand Can-Am from South Racing and started racing some rallies with my co-driver Stefan. Heinz Kinigadner introduced me to Stefan. We really are a good team together. He taught me everything and I'm still learning.

“Dakar was always the biggest race and adventure for me. I've been watching it since I was a child and it fascinates me. My goal is to learn a lot and try to become perhaps the best rookie.”

