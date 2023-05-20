Mercedes pay HEARTFELT tribute to ‘friend’ and F1 legend Niki Lauda

Matthew Hobkinson

Saturday 20 May 2023 17:57

Mercedes have paid tribute to Niki Lauda after they took to social media to send a heartfelt message four years on from his death.

Formula 1 has many legends within the sport but there are few who have had an impact as big as Lauda.

His role as a non-executive chairman for Mercedes up until his passing in May 2019 does not do justice to his influence and personality within the paddock.

As a driver, Lauda won three world championship titles (1975, 1977 and 1984), 25 grand prix wins and 54 podiums in his 171 race starts.

Lauda left an irreplaceable hole in the team, with the road leading up to Mercedes’ Brackley factory named ‘Lauda Drive’ in his honour - a permanent reminder of his role in shaping the Silver Arrows to be where they are today.

Toto Wolff (L) and Niki Lauda (R) shared a close bond during their time together at Mercedes

Sharing a picture of Lauda smiling alongside a photo of his iconic red baseball cap, Mercedes took to social media to pay their respects four years to the day since his death.

“Today marks four years since we lost our friend, Niki,” they wrote. “Although he may be gone, his spirit is still at the very heart of everything we do.”

Today marks four years since we lost our friend, Niki.



Although he may be gone, his spirit is still at the very heart of everything we do. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nzUs7appsv — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) May 20, 2023

Team principal Toto Wolff held an especially close bond with Lauda and the Mercedes boss revealed just how big an influence his fellow Austrian had on him.

“Of course, we all had our moments with Niki,” Wolff told the Mercedes website. “But it only recently occurred to me that Niki was probably the person with whom I spent more time than anyone else during the last five or six years.

“That was through our work for Mercedes in Formula 1…He gave the team credibility, and that gave the team a big push.

“Everybody knew Niki – when he set his mind to doing something, he never went about it half-heartedly.”

