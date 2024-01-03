Sky make CONTROVERSIAL pundit call as F1 star turns heads with ostentatious display - GPFans F1 Recap
F1 News
Sky make CONTROVERSIAL pundit call as F1 star turns heads with ostentatious display - GPFans F1 Recap
Sky Sports F1 have confirmed that one of their most prominent pundits will remain as part of their presenting team for the 2024 season, despite facing backlash to controversial comments.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 star spotted outside Monaco casino with WILDLY expensive custom car
In the glittering streets of Monaco, F1 sensation Charles Leclerc recently turned heads as he pulled up outside the iconic Casino de Monte-Carlo in his latest automotive splendour – the Ferrari 812 Competizione Aperta.
➡️ READ MORE
McLaren star pips team-mate to take victory in tense best young driver vote
In a thrilling conclusion to GPFans Best Young Driver of 2023 vote, McLaren's rising star, Oscar Piastri, emerged triumphant, edging out his team-mate Lando Norris in a display of overwhelming support from the fans.
➡️ READ MORE
Ranked: Michael Schumacher's top five F1 victories
Michael Schumacher secured 91 victories across a career that saw him claim seven Formula 1 world championships.
➡️ READ MORE
Ferrari 'reopen' controversial Las Vegas F1 dispute
Ferrari F1 team principal Fred Vasseur has revealed that they have 'reopened' the case of who is responsible for covering the cost of repairing the damage sustained to Carlos Sainz's car at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE