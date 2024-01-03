F1 star spotted outside Monaco casino with WILDLY expensive custom car

Cal Gaunt

Wednesday 3 January 2024 19:57

In the glittering streets of Monaco, F1 sensation Charles Leclerc recently turned heads as he pulled up outside the iconic Casino de Monte-Carlo in his latest automotive splendour – the Ferrari 812 Competizione Aperta.

Limited to a mere 599 units worldwide and carrying a staggering price tag of £565,000, Leclerc's latest acquisition is not just a car; it's a statement.

This bespoke Prancing Horse model is not your run-of-the-mill sports car; it's a personalised masterpiece for Leclerc himself, promising exclusivity that could send its market value soaring into the stratosphere.

It's also adorned with '16' decals, paying homage to his Formula 1 race number. The matte white finish only adds to its allure.

Charles Leclerc is keen on Ferrari both on and off the F1 track

Charles Leclerc's custom Ferrari 810 Competizione Aperta is worth a staggering £565,000

Power befitting of an F1 star

Beneath the hood lies a powerhouse befitting a Formula 1 driver – the 6.5-litre V12 engine of the 812 Competizione Aperta roars to life with an astounding 819bhp and a breathtaking redline of 9,500rpm.

The convertible beauty is more than just a machine; it's an automotive ode to Ferrari's storied tradition, taking the exceptional features of the 812 Superfast to unprecedented heights.

Leclerc's garage isn't the only one boasting the presence of the 812 Competizione. His Ferrari team-mate, Carlos Sainz, also revels in the glory of this high-performance masterpiece, opting for the coupé version from the limited production run of 999 units.

The streets of Monte-Carlo is well-used to seeing incredible motors, but it's fair to say Leclerc's latest addition to his impressive supercar stable has certainly stolen the spotlight.

