Horner claims Red Bull powerless to stop multiple F1 rivals catching them in 2024

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has admitted that they are braced for Mercedes, Ferrari and Aston Martin to challenge for the title next season.

Horner oversaw one of the most dominant seasons in F1's history last year.

Red Bull won 21 out of the 22 races in 2023, with Max Verstappen responsible for 19 of those victories.

Sergio Perez would claim victory in Jeddah and Baku, while Carlos Sainz became the only non-Red Bull driver to win a race as he took the chequered flag at the Singapore Grand Prix.

And with no major change in the regulations due until 2026, many are expecting Red Bull to run away with the championship yet again.

Horner expecting Red Bull F1 title fight

But Horner has admitted that the team are almost as good as they can get, with the 50-year-old team principal expecting those around Red Bull to now catch up.

"With stable regulations we'll get into diminishing returns anyway," Horner told Sky Sports. "We're probably closer to the top of the development curve already.

"We're fully expecting Ferrari or Mercedes or even Aston Martin to be contenders next year."

There will be a lot of ground for the teams to make up next season as Mercedes, Red Bull's closest rivals in P2, failed to reach even half of the constructors' champions' total points tally last year.

