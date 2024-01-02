F1 star predicts shock world championship bid

Cal Gaunt

Tuesday 2 January 2024 09:57

Max Verstappen hasn't been used to a significant title challenge in recent seasons - but one surprising F1 star believes he has what it takes to one day knock the Dutchman off his perch.

Despite showcasing moments of brilliance, such as his triumph in Hungary and podium finish in Monaco with Alpine, Ocon has remained mostly entrenched in the midfield.

Interestingly, his career has taken a similar path to both Verstappen and Charles Leclerc, as they competed together from karting through Formula 3.

But the rivalry between Ocon and Verstappen traces back to their early days on the track, with their controversial collision in Brazil in 2019 marking a significant moment.

Although Ocon clinched the Formula 3 championship while Verstappen embarked on his single-seater career, the Frenchman has expressed a desire, in an exclusive interview with RacingNews365, to engage in more competition with his former rivals.

Esteban Ocon says he is looking forward to competing for F1 world titles

Esteban Ocon's F1 career has been played out largely in the midfield

Ocon: My time will come

"It is a pain, for sure" Ocon said. "But I'm working still as if we are going for wins and podiums after every weekend.

"You have to re-adjust your target and my target is to get the best out of the car every race weekend.

"I believe if I work hard and do well on the track then my time will come. One day I will have a car that I can compete in for championships and wins.

"I'm looking forward to that."

