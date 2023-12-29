Ricciardo's Red Bull dream in RUINS as Wolff offers rare insight into W15 progress - GPFans F1 Recap

Cal Gaunt

Friday 29 December 2023 23:57

Australian Formula 1 legend Alan Jones has claimed that Daniel Ricciardo has 'run out of time' to return to Red Bull.

Wolff hypes up Mercedes W15 with sights set on Red Bull

Toto Wolff is anticipating the performance potential of the revamped Mercedes W15 next season.

Sauber chief insists team are 'not far behind' F1 frontrunners

Sauber technical director James Key has said that an ‘immensely tight grid’ has given him optimism for the team’s prospects in 2024.

F1 star told to REJECT Red Bull offer as rumours swirl

Lando Norris has been told to turn down a move to Red Bull, should the opportunity arise, by former Formula 1 driver Johnny Herbert.

Sky Sports F1 pundit predicts major team principal change

Sky Sports F1 pundit David Croft has backed Williams team principal James Vowles to move to a top team in the next three years.

