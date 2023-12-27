Ricciardo hints at bigger Red Bull role with greater motivation

Cal Gaunt

Daniel Ricciardo anticipates an expanded role at Red Bull in the upcoming season.

Despite making a return in 2023 before the summer break, he had limited participation, competing in only seven races.

A practice crash at Zandvoort resulting in a broken metacarpal forced him to miss five races.

With his comeback truncated by the unfortunate injury, Ricciardo is now eagerly awaiting the end of the winter break to fully immerse himself in the challenges that lie ahead.

Daniel Ricciardo returned to the Red Bull fold last season

Daniel Ricciardo saw an upturn in fortunes at AlphaTauri following his arrival

Ricciardo expects more involvement at Red Bull

His determination to make the most of his return is palpable as he looks forward to a more active and impactful role in the upcoming season.

“Yeah, it’s probably the first off-season that I’ll want to not go too long in terms of, I just want to keep racing,” he said.

“I think now that I’m back in it, I missed some time with the hand and I missed the first half of the season, I feel like I want to just get going. I’m excited for next year.

“It’s really going to be a change. I think the whole mentality of the team, it’s no longer just a junior team. It’s definitely going to be more than that. I’ll get a lot more involved with Red Bull, obviously as much as I can within the rules.

“I think there’s a lot more potential that a team like this can have and show. Even in the last part of the season, we were 10th in the championship, fighting for seventh, it turned around really quickly.

“The team can also recognise that we can be more than probably what we’ve shown. That’s really exciting and I’m excited about what lies ahead. I’m hungry, motivated, happy, determined, everything I need to feel, so I can’t wait.”

