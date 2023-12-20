F1 team 'SOLD' to Middle East as Wolff makes shocking Hamilton claim - GPFans F1 Recap

Cal Gaunt

Wednesday 20 December 2023 23:57

The sovereign wealth fund of Bahrain is set to take full control of the McLaren group after agreeing a deal with its minority shareholders.

Wolff makes shocking Hamilton F1 disqualification claim

Toto Wolff has stated that the United States Grand Prix in Austin was the best Formula 1 race of the season for Mercedes, despite Lewis Hamilton being disqualified.

F1 pundit suggests one driver saved from sacking by sponsors

Sky F1 pundit Bernie Collins believes AlphaTauri erred in not pairing Daniel Ricciardo with Red Bull reserve driver Liam Lawson for the 2024 season - and suggests sponsors may have saved Yuki Tsunoda from making way for the New Zealander.

Perez reveals changes in Verstappen's personality

Sergio Perez has revealed how his team-mate Max Verstappen has changed as a person since his breakthrough in F1.

Hamilton denied bonus as F1 drivers' 2023 earnings revealed

World champion Max Verstappen has reportedly topped the F1 drivers’ earnings list for 2023, while arch-rival Lewis Hamilton was denied a bonus for his performances.

