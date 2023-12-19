Verstappen issues brutal response to Hamilton and Pitt F1 movie

Tyler Rowlinson

Max Verstappen has given his thoughts on the new upcoming F1 movie featuring Hollywood star Brad Pitt.

The film, which stars Pitt in the lead role and Verstappen’s championship rival Lewis Hamilton as a producer, has been in the works for some time and was seen filming at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

There have reportedly been a number of issues during production, with delays in filming due to actor strikes and it was alleged that all footage had been scrapped and needed to be shot again after spending $14 million on building replica F1 cars.

Filming for the new F1 movie has taken place at several races this season

Lewis Hamilton has said that the release date is likely to be postponed until 2025

Verstappen: 'F1 movie does not interest me'

Hamilton recently revealed that the release date is likely to be in 2025, but three-time champion Verstappen has said that he has no interest in the movie.

Speaking with Formule1.nl about his thoughts on the new film and whether he's a fan of Pitt's films, the Dutchman said: “Yes, so many. Ocean’s Eleven, Ocean’s Twelve and so on, those roles stick with me.

“I like films anyway and Brad Pitt is of course a super actor.

Max Verstappen gave a brutal response to the new film

“Before the US Grand Prix in Austin, I saw a few clips from the new film. They were shown during the drivers’ meeting with an explanation of how they had filmed it all.

“Nice to see, but it doesn’t really interest me that much. I don’t need to see a film of my own sport.

“This film is of course a made-up story and everything is always over-dramatised, you have to love that. I personally don’t have that much with that.”

