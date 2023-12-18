Sam Cook

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has said he will be holding "discussions" with the team next week regarding his future in the sport beyond 2024.

The Austrian has been a crucial cog in Red Bull's success since the team's inception into Formula 1 back in 2005.

He and team principal Christian Horner have held their roles since that particular season, and have seen the team claim 13 world championships over the years.

There have been rumours that Horner may be promoted into a role which involves overseeing both Red Bull and their sister team AlphaTauri, a role not too dissimilar from Marko's current standing in the team.

Marko has been rather coy recently about the kind of position he might take up in the team - if any - once his current contract expires in 2024, and has perhaps provided the biggest hint yet that his current position is in doubt.

“There will be discussions next week," he revealed to oe24.

“There are different currents and variants. The decisions are still open - including what I will do next. My current contract runs until the end of 2024.

“This is a complex topic. Of course I also have an obligation to Red Bull and Max [Verstappen]. Nevertheless, the overall package has to fit. Nothing has been decided yet.”

