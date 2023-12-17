Alonso reveals crucial failure that cost Aston Martin famous win

Shay Rogers

Fernando Alonso believes that Aston Martin would have sealed a sensational maiden victory during 2023 if they had made a different strategy call.

The team's best chance came at the Monaco Grand Prix where Alonso lined up second on the grid behind Max Verstappen.

Despite pitting once more than eventual race winner Max Verstappen, Alonso was able to finish in second place – one of two he achieved all season.

If it wasn’t for mistakenly pitting one lap too early for dry tyres, it’s likely that he would have been able to inherit the lead when Verstappen pitted for intermediates.

It came a day after Verstappen stole a dramatic pole position from the Spaniard in the dying seconds of Q3, which would’ve been Alonso’s first P1 in qualifying since the 2012 German Grand Prix.

Alonso: In Monaco, it was the closest

"They've had it in the past, but I think the team is maybe new to this, Alonso said. “They had a couple of nice results as Force India and Racing Point, but to be regularly on the podium and fighting the other teams at the top level is new for many people I think.

"They enjoy it more than other teams and in previous experiences for me, it was contagious, and the energy was very nice to witness.

"[A win] was possible, probably in Monaco, it was the closest, maybe [with a] different tyre call change or in Zandvoort if we were in a different position on that restart.

"We had opportunities here and there, and I really believe that we deserve it more than anyone else this year."

If Aston Martin can produce a similar turnaround to what they enjoyed in 2023, then Alonso could get the chance to compete for more wins in the future.

The 42-year-old two-time champion shows no signs of slowing down but has recently admitted he may walk away from the sport for other reasons.

