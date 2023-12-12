Verstappen admits IGNORING calls from Red Bull supremo

Chris Deeley

Tuesday 12 December 2023 09:12

Max Verstappen has admitted that he used to ignore phone calls from Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko if the Austrian called him early in the morning.

Marko has long been considered the kingmaker for young drivers in the Red Bull program, but Verstappen - typically headstrong - decided not to go out of his way to appeal to the veteran.

Despite his decision not to pander to Marko by answering his early morning calls, Verstappen admitted that he may have impressed the long-time team advisor by setting a clear boundary.

In an interview with Motorsport-Magazin, the newly-crowned three-time world champion also hailed the decision to pick Honda as the team's engine partner in 2019, admitting that not everyone in the team was convinced at the time.

READ MORE: Who is Helmut Marko? The genius behind Red Bull rise to power

Max Verstappen has worked with Helmut Marko since 2014

The outspoken Marko has caused controversy, particularly when criticising Sergio Perez

Helmut Marko has a lot of influence on the Red bull team

Verstappen: Marko understands clear boundaries

“I just didn’t answer. I thought to myself, I’m not going to answer the phone at that time, I’m still asleep. I then simply called him back at 10.00 a.m. or whenever.

“At some point, I think he understood that I wouldn’t answer his calls at 7.30 or 8.00am either. I think he also likes that in a way, because you’ve set your boundaries and he’s the same.”

“It was an incredible decision by Helmut to switch to Honda," he added. “I don’t think everyone was convinced at the time. But fortunately it is now paying off.”

READ MORE: RANKED: Best F1 TV commentators and presenters – power rankings