Andretti F1 bid given UNEXPECTED support as Ricciardo stuns fans at concert - GPFans F1 Recap

Chris Deeley

Tuesday 12 December 2023 00:27

McLaren boss Zak Brown has offered rare support for the proposed '11th team' in Formula 1, but admitted that he is still unclear on the details of the Andretti-Cadillac bid.

Ricciardo stuns fans with shock concert act

Daniel Ricciardo has left fans in disbelief after taking to the stage at a concert alongside American country music singer Zach Byran.

Sainz reveals 'mentally challenging' Ferrari issues

Carlos Sainz has claimed that Ferrari are stronger operationally than they were when Fred Vasseur joined the team, after the Prancing Horse finished third in the constructors' championship this season - but admitted that their inconsistency is 'mentally challenging'.

Williams begin F1 countdown to racing in hilarious style

Williams’ social media team encapsulated the feeling of every F1 fan this winter, with an Alex Albon meme highlighting the long wait for racing to get back underway.

Horner compares Verstappen to legendary F1 champion

Christian Horner has compared Max Verstappen's time at Red Bull to that of Sebastian Vettel, in which the German won four consecutive drivers' world championships.

