Ricciardo reacts to retirement questions as Horner admits star almost LEFT Red Bull - GPFans F1 Recap

Chris Deeley

Monday 11 December 2023 00:27

Daniel Ricciardo has denied that he had any thoughts of ending his F1 career when he broke his wrist this season, calling it a freak injury and insisting it never diminished his motivation.

Horner reveals Red Bull star almost left team for 'Hollywood lifestyle'

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has revealed that key figure Adrian Newey nearly departed the team after Ferrari enticed him with the promise of the "Hollywood lifestyle."

McLaren officially awarded Guinness WORLD RECORD

Guinness World Records have officially confirmed that McLaren now hold the record for the fastest ever Formula 1 pitstop, after their efforts in Qatar.

FIA boss shares support Red Bull RIVALS in 2024

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has revealed that he hopes for the rest of the grid to catch up to Max Verstappen and Red Bull in 2024.

McLaren chief reveals key HIRE to recent success

McLaren chief Andrea Stella has revealed that a change in process and personnel was key to the team's 2023 turnaround, which turned them from backmarkers to regular podium finishers.

