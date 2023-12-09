Hamilton issues STARK Verstappen warning for 2024

Shay Rogers

Lewis Hamilton has reminded Red Bull that Mercedes are out to beat them in 2024 following a tricky campaign.

Despite a second-place finish in the constructors’ championship, Mercedes failed to win a race this season at the hands of a tricky car.

Now without a victory in two years himself, Hamilton is looking to the future as he eyes a return to the top step of the podium.

If the Silver Arrows are unable to get their act together soon, then they risk losing the seven-time champion towards the back end of his career.

Hamilton: We can close that gap

Speaking at the FIA’s prize gala, Hamilton reserved plenty of praise for Verstappen before sending a reminder that the German manufacturer is working round the clock to close up to Red Bull.

“For everyone, it has been a very, very long season and very much looking forward to the winter break,” he said.

“We’re working very, very hard on making sure we come back strong next year, I must say a big congratulations to Red Bull, Verstappen and Checo, they’ve done an incredible job this year.

“Max Verstappen was faultless. Max and all of his team really raised the bar and we have a lot of work to close that gap, but I truly do believe that we can close that gap.”

The Brit will now enjoy a hard-earnt winter break as Formula 1 wraps up for the next two or so months before the February car launches.

22 races will have taken its toll on Hamilton, who despite being incredibly fit, will no doubt enjoy his few weeks away from work.

