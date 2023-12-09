F1 winner rips into Hamilton claims over Red Bull domination

Dan Ripley

Saturday 9 December 2023 09:12

Gerhard Berger has dismissed Lewis Hamilton's fears that Red Bull already have a huge advantage over the rest of the F1 grid heading into 2024.

Red Bull were utterly dominant during the 2023 season, winning all but one of the 22 races with just Carlos Sainz's Singapore Grand Prix victory for Ferrari denting their campaign.

Having taken the drivers' title through Max Verstappen, his third in a row, and retained their constructors' championship rivals in such a comfortable fashion, many now fear that with the titles wrapped up so early in the season Red Bull have already gained huge ground on developing their 2024 car.

Lewis Hamilton (right) fears Max Verstappen (left) and Red Bull's domination will continue

Max Verstappen dominated the 2023 season winning a huge 19 races

Lewis Hamilton meanwhile is still without an F1 win going back two years

Lewis Hamilton has stated this has been the case as his Mercedes team try to gain ground back on their old rivals over the winter as they aim to end a slump of just one win since 2021.

Berger hints at F1 2024 shock

When Berger was brought to attention of Hamilton's verdict on Red Bull's potential domination for the next season though, the 10-time grand prix winner and former team-mate to Ayrton Senna claimed fans could be in for a surprise next season.

"That's just the language of Formula 1, so that we can start the new year with less pressure," Berger told Kronen Zeitung.

"Even though I see Red Bull as the clear favorite, Formula 1 is always good for a surprise and something can always happen. In any case, I’m really looking forward to 2024."

Gerhard Berger though believes the F1 2024 season could spring a surprise

Berger though has this year already claimed that Verstappen could still go on to smash many huge records in F1, highlighting Hamilton's 103 victories as a realistic target.

"I trust Max to break all the existing records in Formula 1," said the former Ferrari driver.

"Including Hamilton's 103 wins. Although he says today that it's not important to him, that will change."

READ MORE: F1 Driver Salaries: How much do Hamilton, Verstappen and co earn?