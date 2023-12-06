Matthew Hobkinson

McLaren Formula 1 star Oscar Piastri has revealed that no matter how impressed he has been with the careers of both Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton so far, he is still aiming to beat them both.

With a combined 10 world championships between them, Hamilton and Verstappen have been the sport's main protagonists in recent seasons.

Their long-term F1 rivalry reached its peak in 2021, with the controversial Abu Dhabi season finale seeing the Dutchman claim the first of three successive F1 titles.

Hamilton missed out in what would have been his eighth in the sport, and has since fallen a long way behind Verstappen, with Mercedes unable to produce a car to allow him to compete against the Red Bull star.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has been dubbed the 'GOAT' by many involved in F1

With three world titles in as many years, Max Verstappen is hot on Hamilton's heels

And F1 rookie Oscar Piastri is aiming to beat the likes of Verstappen and Hamilton

Piastri targeting Hamilton and Verstappen

And although Piastri's F1 career is still very much in its infancy – having just completed his rookie season in 2023 – the Australian has his sights set on beating both Hamilton and Verstappen.

“Who are my idols? I don’t really have one specific one," he told the eff won with DRS podcast.

"I think what Lewis has been able to do in terms of getting to seven world championships was incredibly impressive.

"I think what Max is doing now is incredibly impressive even if I have to try and beat both of them.

"I can still try and learn as much as I can from them especially at this point in my career. So that’s been impressive to watch."

