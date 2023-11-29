Marko mourns death of key Red Bull figure as Russell causes more Mercedes misery – GPFans F1 Recap

Chris Deeley

Wednesday 29 November 2023 00:27

Helmut Marko has expressed his sadness at the fact that Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz has not been able to see Max Verstappen's serial success in 2023.

More Mercedes misery as Russell brings out red flag in testing

Mercedes' 2023 woes have continued during post-season testing in Abu Dhabi after George Russell's car broke down, bringing out a red flag and damaging his car.

F1 driver reveals Schumacher 'tantrums'

Alex Albon has revealed his childhood 'obsession' with Ferrari and Michael Schumacher as he was growing up, admitting he used to act out if the German didn't win races.

Verstappen fires warning shot at F1 legend in bold 2024 claim

Max Verstappen already has his eye on a fourth world title in 2024 and has sent a warning to one of the sport's all-time greats.

Ferrari F1 boss makes savage Mercedes dig after constructors' setback

Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur aimed a sly jibe at Mercedes after his team narrowly lost out on second in the constructors' standings in Abu Dhabi.

