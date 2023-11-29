Former F1 driver pays tribute to paddock LEGEND after big exit

Sam Cook

Wednesday 29 November 2023 16:57

Former Formula 1 podium-sitter Timo Glock has revealed that outgoing AlphaTauri team principal Franz Tost will be missed by the whole of the paddock.

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix marked the end of Tost's reign at the helm of Red Bull's sister team, where he has overseen two race victories and helped with the development of several superstars, including Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen.

Tost recently revealed that he was the main driving force behind offering now three-time world champion Verstappen his first opportunity in the sport at the age of just 17, a move for which he was branded 'crazy'.

The Austrian has held his position since 2006 and hinted before the Abu Dhabi GP in an interview with Martin Brundle that it may not be the last we see of him in F1.

Franz Tost left AlphaTauri after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, having been their team principal since 2006

The veteran helped several F1 superstars develop, including Sebastian Vettel

Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz were team-mates at Toro Rosso back in 2015

Tost waves farewell to F1

For now at least, it's goodbye, and both Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda paid tribute to Tost during the Abu Dhabi GP, with the latter including a photo of the pair together on his helmet.

Now, Glock has given his thoughts on the outgoing AlphaTauri boss.

"As far as Franz Tost is concerned, we saw him on his last weekend as he always was: very straightforward and emotionless when it came to his farewell," he told Sky Germany.

"Even though you might have seen a little shortly before the race that he was touched and occupied by it.

"This straightforwardness from Tost will be missed in Formula 1. But not just Formula 1, but also Red Bull. The way he worked with the juniors.

"He has trained many young drivers and many very good drivers have passed through his hands - including Sebastian Vettel, Daniel Ricciardo and Verstappen. Therefore it is a loss for Red Bull, Formula 1 and also for us."

