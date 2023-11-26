Verstappen in HUGE fight for lead on lap 1 at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Sam Cook

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix got off to a brilliant start on Sunday, with Charles Leclerc really taking the battle to Max Verstappen, but the world champion ultimately managed to stay ahead of the Ferrari through lap one.

Whilst Verstappen kept the Monegasque driver behind him into the first corner, Leclerc had two opportunities to overtake the Dutchman on the first lap, down the two long straights at the Yas Marina Circuit.

Elsewhere, Lando Norris made progress, managing to get past the Mercedes of George Russell, who will be desperate to try and keep up with the leaders to help Mercedes in their huge battle for second in the constructors' championship.

All cars managed to get through the first lap without incident, a rare feat in recent races.

Max Verstappen led Charles Leclerc after lap one at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Charles Leclerc once again lost out to Max Verstappen on lap one, in his fifth consecutive front row start

Ferrari and Mercedes battle

While it may seem inevitable at this point that Verstappen manages to get the better of Leclerc during race starts, the superb racing afterward will give fans hope that we can get a competitive fight for the victory in Abu Dhabi.

All eyes will be on Russell and Lewis Hamilton to see if they can make progress through the field, with Leclerc looking likely to achieve a strong points finish in his Ferrari.

