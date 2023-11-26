F1 News Today: Hamilton set for F1 record as key Red Bull man bets AGAINST own team

Chris Deeley

Sunday 26 November 2023 05:57

Lewis Hamilton has the opportunity to match Fernando Alonso’s recent milestone this weekend if he makes it to the chequered flag in Sunday’s season finale.

Horner reveals WAGER with Marko on Verstappen success

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has revealed that Max Verstappen won him €500, after a bet with Helmut Marko during qualifying for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Horner makes budget cap jibe in ‘brutal’ F1 complaint

Formula 1 bosses have been united in their damning assessment of the punishing schedule imposed upon their teams.

'Very ill' Russell reveals nightmare sleep issue ahead of Abu Dhabi qualifying

George Russell has joked that he may 'need to be ill more often', after another good qualifying session put him fourth on the grid ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Toto Wolff 'fed up with explanations' after challenging qualifying session

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff expressed his frustration after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix qualifying session yielded a varied outcome for the team.

Piastri punishment decision confirmed by FIA after Abu Dhabi Grand Prix incident

Oscar Piastri has avoided a penalty for impeding Pierre Gasly in qualifying for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

