Hamilton could match INCREDIBLE all-time F1 record in Abu Dhabi

Edward Hardy

Saturday 25 November 2023 22:27

Lewis Hamilton has the opportunity to match Fernando Alonso’s recent milestone this weekend if he makes it to the chequered flag in Sunday’s season finale.

Simply finishing the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will see Hamilton reach the unlikely mark of completing 300 Formula 1 races.

Alonso became the first driver to achieve that feat at last week’s Las Vegas race, while Hamilton is sat on 299 finishes – so if Alonso fails to finish, the two could share the all-time record at the end of the season.

Hamilton has started 331 races since his debut at the 2007 Australian Grand Prix but suffered 32 retirements in his career, while Alonso had 376 starts and 76 retirements.

READ MORE: FIA take action for F1 qualifying after Verstappen incident

Alonso marked his 300th finish in Las Vegas.

Abu Dhabi could deliver a historic milestone for Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton the record-breaker

The milestone moment would be another record to add to Hamilton’s illustrious career, which has seen him notch 103 wins, 197 podiums, 104 pole positions, 65 fastest laps and seven world championships.

However, while Hamilton might be proud of reaching 300 race finishes, he is more interested in returning to the top step of the podium. The Brit hasn’t scored a win since the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, as Mercedes have struggled to compete in the new era of regulations.

Heading into the final race of the season, Mercedes are fighting for P2 of the constructors’ standings against Ferrari. The Silver Arrows lead the Prancing Horse by just four points, meaning it is all to play for in Abu Dhabi.

In the drivers’ standings, Hamilton has safely secured P3 this season, up from his P6 position last season, although his 232 point haul is far behind championship leader Max Verstappen’s 549 points.

Alonso, on the other hand, has an opportunity to secure P4 in the drivers’ standings, going into the season finale tied on 200 with Carlos Sainz.

Stats curated by Sundaram Ramaswami. For more, follow @‌f1statsguru on Twitter

READ MORE: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: How all 10 rookie drivers got on in FP1