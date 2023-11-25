F1 take action over future rule change following driver complaints

Sam Cook

Saturday 25 November 2023 14:57

Formula 1 have decided to once again push back a planned ban on tyre blankets for dry tyres that was scheduled to come in for the 2025 season.

After some opposition from drivers to the ban earlier this year, it was announced that it would not be brought in ahead of 2024, but would be pencilled in for 2025.

However, after a meeting of the F1 Commission, that has been put on ice once again.

Sprint weekends were also discussed in the meeting, and how they can be separated further from normal grand prix activities, whilst it was also decided that teams will not be able to work on 2026 cars, when a whole new era of regulations come into play, until 2025.

Formula 1 tyres are currently pre-heated in tyre blankets to get their performance level to exactly where they need to be

Trials on wet tyres which do not need to be heated were successful at the Monaco Grand Prix, but dry tyres seem to be a little more tricky

Formula 1's sprint race format will also be altered

Tyre blanket ban

The whole idea of the blanket ban was that Pirelli were hoping to produce tyres that do not need pre-heating in order to cut down on the sport's environmental impact.

Tyre blankets heat tyres up to 70 degrees Celsius and use a huge amount of energy to do so, meaning they are not in-keeping with F1's carbon neutrality 2030 aim.

Earlier this season, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner admitted that the technology was not quite there for the ban to be implemented just yet.

"I think it's just too early in the process," he told Sky Sports F1.

"We did a test recently with Pirelli and I think they've made good progress but there was a collective decision that it's not quite ready for 2024."

