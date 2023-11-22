Brundle reveals one improvement that would make Piastri a 'mighty driver'

Sam Cook

Wednesday 22 November 2023 21:57

Martin Brundle has said that McLaren driver Oscar Piastri needs to stop getting involved in 'skirmishes', if he wants to move to the next level in Formula 1.

The Australian is enjoying a solid first season in F1, becoming the first driver since Lewis Hamilton in 2007 to secure more than one podium in their rookie year, as well as winning a sprint race at the Qatar Grand Prix.

Piastri has recently been backed by his boss Zak Brown to one day win a world championship, despite not yet having won a main race in the series.

He currently sits in ninth in the drivers' championship, 106 points behind his superstar team-mate Lando Norris.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have formed a brilliant partnership in 2023

Oscar Piastri has been enjoying a brilliant first season in Formula 1

Martin Brundle believes Oscar Piastri still has a way to go, if he wants to be on Lando Norris' level

Piastri looks to Norris

Brundle believes that, if Piastri is going to go on to achieve the level of Norris, he needs to cut out incidents such as the one he suffered at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, when he and Hamilton came together in a racing incident.

"Oscar Piastri scored fastest lap and had a super-aggressive drive from his lowly grid position," he told Sky Sports.

"He perhaps gets involved in too many skirmishes, this time a racing incident with Hamilton, but when he adds better control and judgement to his speed given more experience, he'll be mighty."

