F1 pundit reveals potential for HUGE change to Las Vegas GP

Cal Gaunt

Saturday 18 November 2023 17:57

Sky Sports F1 pundit Ted Kravitz believes the timings for the Las Vegas Grand Prix could be changed.

With this year's schedule seeing a 6am start on Sunday in the UK, which is 12am Saturday in Las Vegas, questions have been raised about whether it would be better for viewers as a daytime race.

Kravitz believes there is some substance to the idea, and that organisers may change the timings of future races.

Ted Kravitz thinks the timings of the Las Vegas Grand Prix could change in the future

The Las Vegas Grand Prix 2023 is set to get underway at midnight local time

Could the Las Vegas Grand Prix see a time change?

Kravitz also said that an earlier start in Vegas would mean the race is held in the middle of the night for Europe, and that a new time must strike a compromise.

“When they knew it was going to be a night race, they could possibly do it a little bit earlier," Kravitz said.

"Now if they did do it a little bit earlier, ie not midnight or 10pm, then that would butt up against the middle of the night European watching time so that’s the balance they have to strike and I think they may change it.

"Now that might not be so good if you’re watching in the UK or in Europe because that would push it back from rather 6am to more like 3am or 4am, but I wonder if that’s a compromise that they’re actually going to strike.”

