F1 make official announcement over FP2 at Las Vegas Grand Prix

Matthew Hobkinson

Friday 17 November 2023 08:15 - Updated: 08:15

The start of FP2 at the Las Vegas Grand Prix has been officially delayed following safety concerns with the track that emerged during the first practice session.

Although still unclear at this stage whether or not FP2 will go ahead, the FIA have officially confirmed that it will, at the very least, be delayed.

Work is being done to repair a water valve that caused significant damage to Carlos Sainz's Ferrari during the opening stages of FP1.

That incident caused a red flag after just eight minutes of running on track, with the session not resumed due to safety concerns.

More to follow...